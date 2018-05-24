First Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The NXT TakeOver: Chicago event takes place on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network. WWE has announced the first match for the show:

Undisputed ERA have vowed to “end the charade” of Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch’s NXT Tag Team Title ambitions at TakeOver: Chicago. Whether champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly can make good on such a bold statement, however, won’t be known until the teams collide live on WWE Network on Saturday, June 16.

The double-tough tandem of Lorcan & Burch is riding a wave of momentum after joining forces with WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne to defeat Strong, O’Reilly and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole in a wild Six-Man Tag Team Match on May 16. Not only were Lorcan & Burch on the winning side in that encounter, but Burch scored the deciding fall by pinning O’Reilly, a feat that Lorcan & Burch believe sealed their status as Undisputed ERA’s next challengers.

Since forming their Brit-Am alliance last year based on the mutual respect that came out of their series of hard-hitting singles matches, Lorcan & Burch have emerged as one of the black-and-yellow brand’s grittiest duos. Yet, Undisputed ERA remain as brazen and confident as ever, claiming their loss in the Six-Man Tag Team Match was a fluke and insisting they’re out of Lorcan & Burch’s league.

Will Lorcan & Burch earn their first taste of championship glory in The Windy City, or can Undisputed ERA turn back their rough-and-tumble challengers and preserve their title reign? Find out when NXT TakeOver: Chicago streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, June 16, at 8 ET/5 PT.