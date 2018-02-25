First Match Set For ROH Manhattan Mayhem

ROH issued the following:

For months on the popular web series Being The Elite, Flip Gordon has been tortured, taunted, teased, and been the victim of what Bullet Club calls a series of “harmless ribs”. The C4 Explosives expert, active in the National Guard, has been on a quest to get revenge on Bullet Club. Gordon has had mixed success, with a win over Adam Page on ROH Television while losing a back-and-forth battle with former ROH World Television Champion Marty Scurll.



Gordon gets his biggest Bullet Club test yet in New York City in the former ROH World Champion Cody! But, with Cody’s world around him the most uncertain it has ever been as Bullet Club becomes filled with question marks, has Gordon secured a golden opportunity for a signature win?



We will find out in NYC and YOU get to pick the stipulation as part of the most interactive event of the year, THE EXPERIENCE at Manhattan Mayhem!



FANS CHOOSE THE STIPULATION: LUMBERJACK MATCH, 2 OUT OF 3 FALLS MATCH, OR IF GORDON BEATS CODY, HE IS BOOKED ON “ALL IN”



FLIP GORDON vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY



Cody lost the ROH World Championship at Final Battle 2017 to Dalton Castle and his world seemingly changed overnight. On ROH Television, Cody appeared a few weeks following his devastating loss to address the crowd and was low-blowed by Matt Taven, who stole Cody’s Ring of Honor. Cody faced Kota Ibushi at WrestleKingdom and tried to attack him the very next night at New Year Dash before he was stopped by Ibushi’s former partner, “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega.



If anyone tries to tell you they know what is going through Cody’s mind, they are lying. And perhaps, Cody doesn’t even know what is going through Cody’s mind. That was never more evident than when Cody seemingly inexplicably CrossRhodes’ed Omega at New Beginning in Sapporo.



Cody swears Bullet Club is fine despite mounting evidence to the contrary on ROH Television, NJPW events, and what fans see on Being The Elite. He is seemingly in conflict with Bullet Club and opportunists like Matt Taven and the Kingdom are taking full advantage of it.



And this gives Flip Gordon the opportunity of a lifetime to win a match against a man that contributed to his torment for months on the Being The Elite web series! Gordon has wanted to prove to Bullet Club that not only can he fend them off but that he should compete on their “All In” event. He may get that chance if the fans vote for that stipulation!



Heading into THE EXPERIENCE at Manhattan Mayhem, Gordon is undoubtedly the underdog in his bout against the American Nightmare but if there was a right place and a right time for Gordon to take a shot at the biggest win of his career, this is it! Can Gordon get his first win over a former ROH World Champion or will Cody clear the clouds and question marks surrounding him to defeat one of the most exciting young stars in ROH history?



But most interestingly, YOU get to pick the stipulation! Will the two battle in a Lumberjack Match, in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match, or will Gordon compete at Cody’s “All In” event with a win in NYC? Be sure to vote and then join us LIVE as an HonorClub member of any level!





On Saturday, March 3, Ring of Honor returns to the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom for one of ROH’s signature events, Manhattan Mayhem! The Best Fans on the Planet SOLD OUT Manhattan Mayhem months in advance but you can watch this seminal event LIVE as it streams for HonorClub! And YOU get to pick stipulations as part of THE EXPERIENCE!



ROH Presents: THE EXPERIENCE at MANHATTAN MAYHEM



Local Time: Saturday, Mar 3, 2018 07:00pm EST

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

311 W 34th Street

New York, New York 10001