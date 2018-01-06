First Match Set For ROH Music City Excellence Event

ROH issued the following:

Hot off of the heels of Final Battle, the stars of Ring of Honor return to Music City on January 20, when ROH comes to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for an international television taping! There is nothing like the fast-paced, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver and there is nothing like seeing it live – get your tickets NOW and be there LIVE when the stars of ROH do battle in Nashville!



Stars like the brand-new Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, “The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and many more will be in action!



To kick off the new year off, the Ring of Honor Board of Directors want to make this night in Nashville unforgettable! In a moment you will see on our international television show, Ring of Honor Wrestling, in the coming weeks, the former ROH World Champion Cody attempted to address the crowd for the first time since losing the championship to Dalton Castle at Final Battle. Unfortunately, he was cut off, and that has led to this HUGE, first-time bout in Nashville!



MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY



Since winning the ROH World Television Title in his first match as a contracted, Ring of Honor-exclusive star in 2013, Matt Taven has shown that he has all of the tools and potential to become a main event megastar. Taven has captured three out of the four active ROH World Championships, showing that he could compete in singles and tag team action.



Taven’s resume has grown exponentially in recent years, capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships in Japan, captioning and quarterbacking a trio of up-and-coming stars to the inaugural ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships, and becoming a big-time star in CMLL with one of 2017’s best records among foreign stars.



But Taven’s thirst for power and gold continues as he looks to become the very first ROH Grand Slam Champion. And in Nashville, following a year that saw him defeat Jay Lethal, Will Ospreay, Ultimo Guerrero, and Adam Cole, Taven looks to add yet another international star to the list of those who have fallen to his feet at his throne on his way to capturing the title for himself despite what he calls a Kingdom Conspiracy!



Taven interrupted Cody in Philadelphia, preventing fans from hearing what was on the former World Champion’s mind. And Taven spent much of a six-man tag bout featuring Cody on guest commentary spewing insults. Taven has proven to get under Cody’s skin so much that the former World Champion has agreed to face Taven in Nashville!



It is still unclear the mindset Cody is in – has Taven found a golden opportunity to defeat a star that was only defeated twice in singles competition in 2017? Or has Taven made a huge mistake, his actions potentially re-igniting and re-invigorating one of the best wrestlers in the world? Join us in Nashville to find out!



There is nothing like seeing Ring of Honor LIVE! Tickets are moving fast – don’t get locked out, get yours NOW!



Ring of Honor Wrestling International Television Taping

Local Time: Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 06:00pm CST

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

417 4th Ave N

Nashville, Tennessee 37201



ALREADY SIGNED



SIGNED TO APPEAR



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HUNG BUCKS (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS)

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

JAY LETHAL

BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

SHANE TAYLOR

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

FLIP GORDON



WOMEN OF HONOR

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

“THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON

KAREN Q.

BRANDI RHODES

“BONESAW” JESSIE BROOKS