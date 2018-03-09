First Names Confirmed For Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Event

Impact Wrestling has announced that Lucha Underground stars Rey Fénix and Penta El 0M are the first two names confirmed for the Impact Wrestling versus Lucha Underground crossover event on April 6th at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend.

ICYMI: Earlier today we announced that @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx are the first two @LuchaElRey stars that will appear at IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground on April 6th at @wrestlecon in New Orleans. #Crossroads TICKETS: https://t.co/ngBxRBk0PE pic.twitter.com/gGIiSkCFiC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 9, 2018