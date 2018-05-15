First Trailer For Mile 22 Featuring Mark Wahlberg And Ronda Rousey

The first trailer for “Mile 22” has been released online. The film, which is set to release on August 3, stars Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich.

Here is the description of the film as well as the trailer:

“In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.