Five Star Wrestling To Hold Live Weekly Series In The UK

Five Star Wrestling, a promotion in the United Kingdom, held a media conference earlier today in Sheffield, England where they announced that they will be running a live weekly series on FreeSports TV, a channel available in over 18 million homes.



The media conference featured an appearance from former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger who announced that he would be taking part in the series.



The promotion announced that the first broadcast will be on Thursday, February 1st at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England that will feature Five Star Champion John Morrison vs. Rob Van Dam, as well as Rey Mysterio vs. Zack Gibson. The promotion also announced on their official website that they will run 11 events on Thursdays running from February 1st through May 10th.