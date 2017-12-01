FloSports, the parent company of FloSlam, made the decision late yesterday evening to close down the FloSlam streaming service, laying off staff and effectively closing the door on FloSlam to become a destination for professional wrestling fans.
FloSlam launched in 2016 with the idea for the service to become a major streaming hub, signing deals with top independent wrestling companies and placing them all under one umbrella for fans.
FloSports Closes Down FloSlam Streaming Service
FloSports, the parent company of FloSlam, made the decision late yesterday evening to close down the FloSlam streaming service, laying off staff and effectively closing the door on FloSlam to become a destination for professional wrestling fans.