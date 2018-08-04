Footage & Comments From Brian Christopher’s Funeral

The funeral for Brian Christopher took place today in the Memphis, TN area. Here are a few videos including comments from Jerry Lawler:
They’ve been playing a slideshow showing Brian Christopher’s pictures and now him wrestling. pic.twitter.com/xaIRNxAvKi
— Mary Jo Ola (@Local24MaryJo) August 3, 2018
Brian Christopher Lawler’s 10-bell salute. pic.twitter.com/CLzilGPI1c
— Jason Munz (@munzly) August 3, 2018
Jerry Jarrett commented on the service with the following message:
Brian Lawler’s funeral was truly a celebration of his life. I laughed (Reggie B Fine) and I cried (Memphis memories with Brian). Hug your children and everyone else you love. Tomorrow is not promised.
— Jerry W. Jarrett (@JerryWJarrett) August 4, 2018