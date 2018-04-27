Footage Surfaces Of Brock Lesnar Playing Soccer With WWE Stars

A video has surfaced online of a few WWE superstars having some fun before Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium.
Here is fan footage of Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Cesaro and Sunil Singh all getting their football kicks in before the event:
Brock Lesnar, Cesaro, Sunil Singh, and Randy Orton fooling around with a soccer ball before tonight's #WWEGRR event. 🎥: adrian.165 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/I0SvDvbuR3
— The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) April 27, 2018