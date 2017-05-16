Former AWA Tag Champion Doug Somers Passes Away

Former AWA Tag Team Champion “Pretty Boy” Doug Somers passed away at the age of 65 this week.

Somers, trained by WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, spent most of his time in AWA but wrestled in several different promotions, including Mid-Atlantic Wrestling. He and “Playboy” Buddy Rose, managed by Sherri Martel, defeated Curt Hennig and Scott Hall for the AWA Tag Team Titles back in May 1986. Somers later did enhancement work for WWE and WCW but last wrestled an indie match in 2012. He unsuccessfully filed a lawsuit against WWE in 2011 over their use of AWA footage with his likeness.

Below are matches from Somers’ career against Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Sting and others: