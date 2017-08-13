Former Diva Backstage At WWE Live Event, Peyton Royce’s Neck and Low Back Pain Rehab, Sable vs. Jacqueline

– Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn was backstage at Sunday night’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. She posted the following on Instagram on reuniting with friends and former co-workers Natalya, Naomi, and Tamina.
Surround yourself with likeminded people. Associate yourself with people that lift you up. Strong women empower each other. They don't tear each other down. I've laughed, cried, bled and triumphed with these women and it created an unbreakable bond. No matter how much time goes by, we always pick right back up. I'm so proud to see them doing big things, breaking molds and forging paths. Here's to the ever evolving world of women's wrestling. Yes, I'm smelling T's hair. That was always my favorite part of the Samoan Drop. She has the best smelling hair in the industry. @natbynature @trinity_fatu @saronasnuka #strongwomen #WWE #womenruntheworld #womenswrestling #loveyou #divas
– In this video, NXT’s Peyton Royce undergoes rehab for an odd case of lower back pain that she couldn’t figure out as well as an acute neck strain she suffered during training.
– Next Sunday at SummerSlam, Shane McMahon will serve as the special guest referee for a match between United States Champion AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. To promote his role on the show, WWE posted this video of McMahon serving as the referee for the WWF Women’s Championship Match between Sable and Jacqueline at Survivor Series 1998.