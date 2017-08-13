Former Diva Backstage At WWE Live Event, Peyton Royce’s Neck and Low Back Pain Rehab, Sable vs. Jacqueline

– Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn was backstage at Sunday night’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. She posted the following on Instagram on reuniting with friends and former co-workers Natalya, Naomi, and Tamina.

Such a nice surprise running into @celestebonin tonight in Miami!!! We all loved seeing you, Celeste! 🖤😽 A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

– In this video, NXT’s Peyton Royce undergoes rehab for an odd case of lower back pain that she couldn’t figure out as well as an acute neck strain she suffered during training.

– Next Sunday at SummerSlam, Shane McMahon will serve as the special guest referee for a match between United States Champion AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. To promote his role on the show, WWE posted this video of McMahon serving as the referee for the WWF Women’s Championship Match between Sable and Jacqueline at Survivor Series 1998.