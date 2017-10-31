Former Diva Teases WWE Return, Enzo Amore On His Work Ethic

– In an interview with EOnline.com, Kelly Kelly was asked about a possible return to WWE:
“Like I tell everybody, there is no feeling like walking through that curtain and having the fans chant your name,” she said. “That’s a feeling unlike anything else. I always say, ‘Never say never.’ I’m only 30 and my body’s still intact. I may have a few more matches in me. You never know!”
– Enzo Amore referred to himself as “the hardest working man in WWE” in a recent Instagram post:
Your looking at “The Marianara 🍝 Rivera of the WWE” …. #TheRealestChamp defends his title every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, & closes it out in the #MainEvent of the #ZoShow (aka #205Live,) every damn Tuesday. 👊🏻 Now I know I told you kids to “work smarter- not harder,” but that’s only because I’m a #CertifiedG.. & the #G is for genius 💡! #TheHardestWorkingManInTheWWE is a #CertifiedG & let me be Frank, cause #iGotTheSAUCE: I work smart, but I’m a good guy, so I feel for those… I feel for the incompetent bunch of #LoserWeights who can’t compete, because THE ONLY THING I LOSE IS SLEEP! #YouCantTeachThat #G💩