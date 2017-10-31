Former Diva Teases WWE Return, Enzo Amore On His Work Ethic

– In an interview with EOnline.com, Kelly Kelly was asked about a possible return to WWE:

“Like I tell everybody, there is no feeling like walking through that curtain and having the fans chant your name,” she said. “That’s a feeling unlike anything else. I always say, ‘Never say never.’ I’m only 30 and my body’s still intact. I may have a few more matches in me. You never know!”

– Enzo Amore referred to himself as “the hardest working man in WWE” in a recent Instagram post: