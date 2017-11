Former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E posted the following on his Twitter account:

2 Teeth knocked out and busted nose… 2 hrs later my teeth are fixed to perfection better than before… legit unreal how lucky I was for an amazing dentist to be at the show and fans!! Opening their office late night to fix me up with unreal technology…like I️ was blown away pic.twitter.com/2lLuHHh4ZN

— Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) November 11, 2017