Former Impact Wrestling Star Mahabali Shera Makes His WWE NXT Debut (Photos)

Indian wrestler Amanpreet Singh, better known to fans as Mahabali Shera in Impact Wrestling, made headlines last month when he officially reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after signing a WWE developmental contract. On Thursday, he made his NXT wrestling debut at a live event in Ocala, Florida.

Taking on Dan Matha, Singh was victorious in his debut match for NXT.

According to the fan who shot the first photo, he was introduced as Mahabali.

Singh began his pro wrestling career in 2011, joined Impact Wrestling in 2014, and departed the promotion last year. He was prominently featured on Impact’s television tapings in India in 2017, winning a Sony Six Invitational Gauntlet.

Singh, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 240 pounds, endured a difficult childhood by channeling his energies into sports. He’s a self-taught bodybuilder who won local competitions before turning his focus to professional wrestling in 2011. Training under the likes of former WWE Superstars Al Snow and Savio Vega, Singh enjoyed success inside the ring in his native India, as well as in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“I came to the U.S. with the dream that someday, I am going to make my country proud,” Singh told WWE.com. “I would consider myself fortunate if I am able to become a positive role model for the youngsters of my country and impact lives. I don’t think I can find a better platform than WWE to empower myself to empower others, especially those back at home.”

Singh is among several talent acquisitions from India, including Rinku Singh, a former pro baseball player from India and subject of the Netflix movie Million Dollar Arm; Indian television star Saurav Gurjar; and Mae Young Classic competitor Kavita Devi, the first Indian woman to sign with WWE.