Former Impact Wrestling Star Says He Turned Down AEW Offer

In a recent interview with DailyDDT.com, Nick Aldis explained why he didn’t sign with AEW:

“I’ll tell you the truth: I was made an offer by AEW. I counter-offered with, ‘I’d like to be able to do both.’ I’d like to work with them because obviously I have great admiration for Cody and the Bucks for what they’ve been able to do. But I wasn’t prepared to walk away from the two years of work I’ve done with the NWA. And that was that. I left it open with, ‘If you can find a way to keep doing this and do your show, I’ll do your show.’

They essentially wanted to offer me a contract and have me walk away from what I’m doing here and I said that doesn’t make any sense to me. Really, there’s no reason to. It’s just a hangover from the way things have always been done. Obviously, we hear this ‘Change the World’ phrase a lot, but that was my pitch to them. ‘If you really want to change the world, why can’t we do that?'”