Former Impact Wrestling Star Teases Signing With WWE NXT

Published On 05/26/2017

Former Impact Wrestling star Gunner hinted at signing with WWE in a recent post on Twitter. He said that he almost “hung it up” but that it’s now “time to TakeOver.”

It was reported last month that he was scheduled to take a physical and if he passed it, then WWE would sign him. He wrote the following:

