Former Impact Wrestling Star Teases Signing With WWE NXT
Published On 05/26/2017 | News
Former Impact Wrestling star Gunner hinted at signing with WWE in a recent post on Twitter. He said that he almost “hung it up” but that it’s now “time to TakeOver.”
It was reported last month that he was scheduled to take a physical and if he passed it, then WWE would sign him. He wrote the following:
Hard work pays off. I almost hung it up. I'm glad I didn't. World…..here I come. Time to TakeOver!
— Gunner (@GUNNER_ChadLail) May 26, 2017