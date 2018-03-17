Former Impact Wrestling Talent Launches Podcast

Former Impact Wrestling talent Robbie E has launched a new podcast titled “Why It Ended with Robbie E”, which is now available on iTunes and other platforms, with Ray “Glacier” Lloyd appearing as the first guest on the show.

The description for the episode reads:

“We all remember when blood ran cold, didn’t we? Find all about Ray “Glacier” Lloyd and why it ended, how it began, and learn a ton of things about Monday night war era WCW in the process! Find out what the original plan was for “Blood Runs Cold”, how there might have potentially been twin Glaciers, how Glacier should have been part of the first “NWO” type invasion of WCW, how he felt about every aspect of his run as Glacier, and much much more. Please join us as we bathe our podcast in a certain shade of blue on the very first episode of Why It Ended with Robbie E and Matt Koon!”



