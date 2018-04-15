Former Impact Wrestling Talent To Star In New Amazon TV Series

The show is a blend of comedy and drama and debuts at the end of September.

Godderz plays the role of Evan McLaine.

NEW DOGS, OLD TRICKS is a spinoff of the hit 2016 Sony motion picture, What Happened Last Night.

The series is Directed, Executive Produced and Created by filmmaker Candice Cain.

Among it’s star-studded cast is fellow Big Brother alums Cody Calafiore and Paul Calafiore.

Movie and TV Legend Eric Roberts is also a Guest Star.

NEW DOGS, OLD TRICKS marks the second series Godderz will be starring in for Amazon.

The other one being TAINTED DREAMS, which is currently in its second season. TAINTED DREAMS was recently nominated for 2 more Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series. Godderz portrays the character of Dylan Buckwald on that show.

Come September, Godderz will be appearing in both series simultaneously.