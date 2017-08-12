Former Knockouts Champion Announces Departure From Global Force Wrestling

Angelina Love is gone from Global Force Wrestling.

The former Knockouts Champion announced via Twitter that she requested her release from GFW and it was granted today.

I asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING and it was granted today. Thank you for the years of fun and much love to all my fans!!! ❤️💖❤️ — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 12, 2017

This comes after GFW granted her husband, Davey Richards, his release last month so that he could pursue a medical career.

One of the founding members of the Knockouts division, Angelina started with the company in 2007. She would go on to form The Beautiful People with Velvet Sky and hold the Knockouts Championship a record-tying six times (along with Gail Kim). In January, she returned to the company for her fifth stint by aligning herself with Richards in a feud with Eddie and Alisha Edwards. The feud ended last month at Slammiversary XV, with Eddie and Alisha beating Davey and Angelina in a Full Metal Mayhem Match.