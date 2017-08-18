Former Knockouts Champion Returns To Impact Wrestling and Takes Out Gail Kim (Video)

During the Unified GFW Knockouts Championship Match on this week’s night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Taryn Terrell returned to take out Gail Kim.

The former Knockouts Champion showed up from the crowd, took Kim down while the ref was distracted, and Sienna was able to take advantage to retain her title.

Here is a video of Terrell’s return.

In this video, Terrell explains why she attacked Kim.

“Well, I don’t know if you know this or not, but Gail and I have been through many ups and downs and I helped inducted her into the Hall of Fame. And do you think she’s been there for me lately? Nope. Opening restaurants for her husband, she’s way more interested in him. So, here’s a little wake-up call, Gail. I’m back and I’m going to be your worst nightmare.”