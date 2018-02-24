Former Lucha Underground Star Booked For PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that former Lucha Underground star Angelico has been added to their Super Strong Style 16 tournament from May 5th through May 7th at the Alexandra Palace in London, England.
He joins Keith Lee and current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne as names confirmed for the tournament.
