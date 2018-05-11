Former NFL Star Be Part Of WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago Panel

Former NFL star Pat McAfee revealed on his official Twitter account that he will be part of the Kickoff Panel for next month’s WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago event.
