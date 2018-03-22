Former NFL Star To Join WWE NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Pre-Show Panel

WWE issued the following:

Indianapolis Colt-turned-comedian, radio host and podcaster extraordinaire Pat McAfee will join Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts on the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Pre-Show panel Saturday, April 7, streaming live on WWE Network, on the eve of WrestleMania.

A former All-Pro punter who spent eight years in the NFL, McAfee is no stranger to the black-and-yellow brand. He served as a special guest ring announcer at an NXT Live Event in Indianapolis last month and even made his presence felt, helping Aleister Black defeat Adam Cole, with whom McAfee had traded barbs on social media.

The outspoken McAfee, a former recipient of the NFL’s “Walter Payton Man of the Year” award, currently hosts a Sirius XM radio show and “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast, as well as heads up Barstool Heartland, a branch of Barstool Sports. Known for his infectious energy and “Let’s go!” mantra, McAfee can be counted on to add unique insights to the Pre-Show panel.

Don’t miss the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Pre-Show when it streams live Saturday, April 7, at 7 ET/4 PT, immediately before TakeOver: New Orleans. In addition to the award-winning WWE Network, you can catch the TakeOver: New Orleans Pre-Show on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest.