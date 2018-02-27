Former NFL Star To Serve As Guest Ring Announcer At NXT Live Event In Indianapolis

WWE sent out the following:

Former Indianapolis Colt Pat McAfee to be guest ring announcer at NXT Live in Indianapolis

Everyone knows there’s no hotter ticket in sports-entertainment than NXT Live, and that includes legendary Indianapolis Colt punter Pat McAfee.

It was announced today that McAfee, a two-time Pro Bowl punter who played eight seasons with the Colts, will serve as the guest ring announcer for a match between Kassius Ohno & The Street Profits and Undisputed ERA this Sunday when NXT Live comes to the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis.

McAfee tweeted about his excitement for Sunday, promising majestic introductions and calling it a “bucket list night.”

Can’t wait for Sunday. Getting a chance to watch some up and coming superstars, and intro them in majestic fashion.. Sunday is a bucket list night for a lifelong wrestling Mark…

🗣 LET’S GOOOO #NXTIndy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2018

Since retiring from the NFL last year, McAfee has remained a popular figure thanks to his stand-up comedy and his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, presented by Barstool Sports. Given his longstanding association with the Colts, McAfee will no doubt receive a hero’s welcome from the NXT Universe in Circle City.

Sunday’s event will be the final stop on NXT’s four-day tour through Ohio, Detroit and Indiana. The black-and-yellow brand heads to Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Cleveland on Friday and Detroit on Saturday. Tickets for all four events are available now at NXTtickets.com.