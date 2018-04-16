Former NXT Champion In Town For Tonight’s Raw, WWE Announces New Live Event

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account noted in a recent tweet that former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre is in Hartford, CT, which is the site of tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw that will feature Night 1 of the Superstar Shake-Up. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if he will make his main roster debut tonight. He’s been out of action since November with an injury.

Interesting Monday Night Raw tonight. A majority of the Smackdown roster will be in town, including some surprises. NXT star Drew McIntyre is in Hartford. No idea if he’s getting the call up or not. Personally, I’d throw him on the Smackdown brand but we’ll see. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 16, 2018

– WWE issued the following:

WWE Live makes its debut in Norway during this November’s European Tour, as the Superstars of Raw come to the Oslo Spektrum on Thursday, 1 November.

The WWE Universe in Norway will see their favorite Superstars from Raw, including Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Asuka, Bray Wyatt and more.* Tickets for the inaugural Live Event are available on Friday, 20 April, 10 a.m. local time, at www.ticketmaster.no.

Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available, and be sure to get your tickets for WWE Live’s first-ever visit to Norway this fall.