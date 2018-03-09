Former NXT Star Comments On Being Released By WWE

As noted, WWE has released Abbey Laith from her NXT contract. There’s no word yet on why the sports entertainment company released her but it was noted that she received the news on Thursday.

Laith, who was previously known as Kimber Lee, signed with the WWE back in January of last year and competed in the Mae young Classic. Following the tournament concluded, she was rarely seen on NXT TV on the WWE Network.

Laith issued the following statement via Twitter: