Former NXT Star Comments On Being Released By WWE

As noted, WWE has released Abbey Laith from her NXT contract. There’s no word yet on why the sports entertainment company released her but it was noted that she received the news on Thursday.
Laith, who was previously known as Kimber Lee, signed with the WWE back in January of last year and competed in the Mae young Classic. Following the tournament concluded, she was rarely seen on NXT TV on the WWE Network.
Laith issued the following statement via Twitter:
Dear @WWENXT and @WWE ….. Thank You. Thank you for all the opportunities you gave me in the last year. Thank you for everything I was taught and I wouldn’t trade that chapter of my life for anything. Now my path may be changing, but the Crown Jewel is still very much alive👑💎
— Abbey Laith (@AbbeyLaithWWE) March 9, 2018