Former NXT Superstar To Impact Wrestling?, Possible BFG Title Match, More

– Above is this week’s “After Impact” video with Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore looking back at last night’s Impact Wrestling episode.

– There’s been talk of Lucha Underground star Sami Callihan being signed to Impact soon, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Sami worked WWE NXT from 2013-2015 as Solomon Crowe. His WWE run never got going and he was cut in November 2015 after requesting his release.

– The LAX will get their rematch from Impact Global Tag Team Champions oVe in a 5151 Street Fight. It appears the match will take place at Bound For Glory but they have officially announced it. The match was announced in this video from last night’s show: