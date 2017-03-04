dash-dawson

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Make Their WWE RAW Debuts (Video)

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made their main roster debuts on Monday night’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando.

The Revival made their debuts by answering an open challenge from The New Day. They went on to defeat Big E and Xavier Woods clean but they did attack Kofi Kingston after the match.

