Former ROH Owner On Ric Flair Appearing For The Company, His Dealings With Flair & More

The Matt Riviera Show sent along the following:

Episode 10 of “The Matt Riviera Show” hosted by 3x NWA World Tag Team Champion & Reality TV star, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera, is now available exclusively on YouTube!!

This week, Matt welcomes to the show former Ring of Honor Wrestling owner, Cary Silkin. Cary Silkin owned ROH Wrestling from 2004-2011 & showcased such future WWE Superstars as Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, & Sami Zayn. On this episode, Matt speaks with Cary about how he first became involved with ROH, the challenges of running the company, his dealings with Ric Flair, Jim Cornette much more!!

In this clip, Cary tells Matt about his dealings with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, the ESPN “30 for 30”, & how Flair still owes him money for no showing several Ring of Honor events:

Episode 10 of "The Matt Riviera Show" is available

