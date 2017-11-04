Former ROH Star To NXT Soon?, Neville’s Message For The Doubters (Video), Kurt Angle

– Above is video of the WWE Games crew talking to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville during WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando. Neville talks about how we will see a different version of himself in the next WWE video game because of his recent character changes. Neville says we will see less flamboyance and less showmanship but a lot more striking and getting the job done. Neville says business is business now more than ever and others might doubt him but he doesn’t doubt himself.

– There has been a lot of interest in signing former Ring of Honor star Lio Rush for the WWE NXT brand, according to PWInsider. Rush recently finished up with ROH and was backstage for the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW in Orlando last week. Rush previously held the Maryland Championship Wrestling Tag Team Titles with current NXT Superstar Patrick Clark.

– As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new “It’s Damn True!” t-shirt for RAW General Manager and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle: