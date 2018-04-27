Former Superstar Returns At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Shawn Daivari made his WWE return with his brother Ariya Daivari for an in-ring segment with 4 recent recruits from Saudi Arabia. The segment saw Daivari insult the Saudi hopefuls and the recruits squashed them with some moves.

Daivari was last seen on WWE TV in 2007. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if this was one-time appearance for Shawn Daivari or if he has signed a new deal with the WWE.