Former TNA Star Backstage At WWE Raw

One former TNA star is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw TV event.

That star is former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm. If you recall, he finished up with Impact Wrestling late last year and there was some expectation was that he would be headed back to WWE NXT. However, he didn’t sign with the company.

Storm debuted in WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, during the October 2015 tapings, which aired on the October 21 episode of NXT by defeating Danny Burch. Storm also appeared on the December 2 episode by defeating Adam Rose.

He made a big decision that would impact his career. In late December 2015, Storm opted not to sign with NXT and return to TNA instead. Storm returned to the promotion back in January of 2016.

At the time, Storm reportedly signed a two-year contract with TNA over WWE, who offered him a deal that would see him make less than $100K a year. The door was left open by WWE officials for him to return to the company in the future.

Paige posted a video on her Instagram story with Storm backstage at the TV event. In the video, Storm joked that he’s now going by the name James Strong. With tonight’s show being held in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena, it’s like that he’s just visiting with friends.