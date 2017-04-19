Former TNA Star Sits Ringside At Tonight’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photo)

Could Thea Trinidad finally be joining WWE on a permanent basis?

At tonight’s WWE NXT television tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, the former TNA star (she was known as Rosita) sat ringside for a match between Kassius Ohno and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

#NXTFSLive Almas v Ohno w/ Thea somehow making her way to seat A1… pic.twitter.com/NpCqVKtsM3 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 20, 2017

There was no indication as to whether her appearance was part of the show.

Seeing how she came out midway through the show to sit in seat A1, it definitely looks she was there “in character” rather than as a fan.

Trinidad has made numerous WWE appearances over the years. This includes multiple appearances as a Rosebud, wrestling Asuka on NXT last fall and portraying AJ Lee after a Raw event in February for a WWE Studios film on Paige.