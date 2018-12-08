Former TNA Star To Make MLW Debut Later This Month

MLW has announced that former TNA star DJ Z will make his promotional debut later this month. The following was sent to us:

DJZ TO LIGHT UP MIAMI DEC 13 & 14



The middleweight division is just got triggered. DJZ is heading to South Beach where he will make his Major League Wrestling debut December 13 and 14.



Wrestler and Electronica DJ, the filipino free-styling pro wrestler is an accomplished middleweight having competed all over the world. From Japan to Mexico, where DJZ most recently competed for AAA, DJZ impresses fans with a one-of-a-kind illuminating experience.



Employing moves such as the 630º senton, the Filipino Destroyer and the ZDT, opponents never know what to expect when they encounter DJZ’s rapid-fire offense.



“DJZ has been everywhere and represents that MLW hybrid wrestling spirit we look for in our athletes,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.



MLW will be revealing his opponents for both nights in the coming days.



Join the party as DJZ lights up Miami as MLW makes its debut with a double-shot 2-nights of action December 13 and 14.