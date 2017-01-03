Former TNA Star Working At The WWE Performance Center, Chris Jericho Films TV Show, Daniel Bryan Video

– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella give an update on Bryan’s garden in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– Former TNA X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt is back working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. This is Dutt’s second stint as a guest trainer this year.

– We noted last year how Titus O’Neil had a custom fish tank installed at his home for an appearance on Animal Planet’s “Tanked” program. It looks like the show filmed with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho this week for an April episode as Titus tweeted the following: