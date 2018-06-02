Former TNA Tag Team Champions Appearing At Pro Wrestling Revolver Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

#CatalinaWrestlingMixer2 AUG 3 Revolver in Dayton OH!



ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Wrestling Revolver brings “The F’N Catalina Wrestling Mixer VOLUME 2” to the Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST in Dayton, OH at 8 p.m.



Sami Callihan takes on Matt Palmer in a Dayton Street Fight. Palmer took out Sami’s knee to win the Open Invite Scramble Title. After he lost the title, Palmer attacked Callihan after #PentaDoesIowa. Knowing the Rockstar Pro Arena, this could actually END IN THE STREET!



New Open Invite Scramble champion Rich Swann defends the title…but against who?



And in the 1 night, 8 Team #CatalinaWrestlingMixer2 Tournament:

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz)

* Former Impact Tag Team champions oVe (Dave Crist, Jake Crist)

* Revolver Tag Team champions BESTies In The World (Davey Vega, Mat Fitchett)

* Killer Death Machines (Nevaeh, Jessicka Havok)

* LAX (Santana, Ortiz)

* …and more to come!



FRONT ROW TICKETS SOLD OUT IN UNDER 40 MINUTES!



Join us August 3 – don’t miss a moment.



