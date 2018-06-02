Former TNA Tag Team Champions Appearing At Pro Wrestling Revolver Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:
#CatalinaWrestlingMixer2 AUG 3 Revolver in Dayton OH!
ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Wrestling Revolver brings “The F’N Catalina Wrestling Mixer VOLUME 2” to the Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST in Dayton, OH at 8 p.m.
Sami Callihan takes on Matt Palmer in a Dayton Street Fight. Palmer took out Sami’s knee to win the Open Invite Scramble Title. After he lost the title, Palmer attacked Callihan after #PentaDoesIowa. Knowing the Rockstar Pro Arena, this could actually END IN THE STREET!
New Open Invite Scramble champion Rich Swann defends the title…but against who?
And in the 1 night, 8 Team #CatalinaWrestlingMixer2 Tournament:
* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz)
* Former Impact Tag Team champions oVe (Dave Crist, Jake Crist)
* Revolver Tag Team champions BESTies In The World (Davey Vega, Mat Fitchett)
* Killer Death Machines (Nevaeh, Jessicka Havok)
* LAX (Santana, Ortiz)
* …and more to come!
FRONT ROW TICKETS SOLD OUT IN UNDER 40 MINUTES!
Join us August 3 – don’t miss a moment.
TICKETS: ProWrestlingRevolver.com
FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: facebook.com/events/613869012309633/
facebookcom/pwrevolver – twitter.com/pwrevolver – instagram.com/pwrevolver