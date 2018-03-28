Former TNA World Champion Makes WWE NXT Debut

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the WWE Network, NXT GM William Regal announced at NXT Takeover New Orleans they will introduce the North American Championship.

This led to former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 walking out, which marked his official NXT TV debut.

EC3 says he’s going to bask in this moment and it’s very nice that Regal is going to create a North American title and give it to EC3 on his first day. Regal says he is happy EC3 is here as a competitor, but nobody is handed anything in NXT.

At NXT Takeover it is EC3 vs 5 other competitors in a ladder match to crown the first-ever champion. Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, and Ricochet all announced for the ladder match.

The NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

NXT Championship Match: Andrade Almas © vs. Aleister Black

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs Shayna Baszler

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs. Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet

Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa