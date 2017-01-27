Former Tough Enough Contestant Asks To Be Released From WWE Contract

Mada Abdelhamid, who you may remember from the 2015 reboot of Tough Enough, revealed on Instagram on Friday that he has requested to be released from his contract with WWE.

One of the Twins vs Mada #NXTOcala pic.twitter.com/ScCgd5Y8uj — John Betz (@JohnBetz) October 23, 2016

He would only compete one more time, losing to Patrick Clark at non-televised NXT live event in November.