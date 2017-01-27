tough-enough-3

Former Tough Enough Contestant Asks To Be Released From WWE Contract

Published On 01/29/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Mada Abdelhamid, who you may remember from the 2015 reboot of Tough Enough, revealed on Instagram on Friday that he has requested to be released from his contract with WWE.

He would only compete one more time, losing to Patrick Clark at non-televised NXT live event in November.

