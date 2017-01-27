Former Tough Enough Contestant Asks To Be Released From WWE Contract
Mada Abdelhamid, who you may remember from the 2015 reboot of Tough Enough, revealed on Instagram on Friday that he has requested to be released from his contract with WWE.
WWE Universe, I have recently made a tough decision and I have asked for my release from the WWE! It's been one hell of a journey since I started on Tough Enough… But I had to make a decision to do what's best for my family, and for myself. I wanted to thank you for your love and support… I have nothing but love for the WWE universe, you guys are AWESOME!!! It's time to start the next chapter of my life, and I'm excited to announce some big news with you all soon 🙏 #Blessed I love you guys!!! 🙌🏼 Mada #NextChapter
Mada Abdelhamid, who you may remember from the 2015 reboot of Tough Enough, revealed on Instagram on Friday that he has requested to be released from his contract with WWE.
One of the Twins vs Mada #NXTOcala pic.twitter.com/ScCgd5Y8uj
— John Betz (@JohnBetz) October 23, 2016
He would only compete one more time, losing to Patrick Clark at non-televised NXT live event in November.