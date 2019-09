During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez commented on possibly working for WWE:

“We’ve been in talks with them. They’re going pretty good.”

Velasquez also mentioned talking to Cody Rhodes:

“I’ve talked to him a little bit, I want to talk to him a little more. I think they are doing great things, I think AEW is doing some really cool things.”