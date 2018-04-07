Former WCW Announcer Thinks Ronda Rousey Is Overrated

Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise wrote the following about former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who is set to team with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34, on his Facebook page:



“Ronda Rousey is the single most overrated professional athlete in the world today. One look at her last fight will tell you what a paper tiger she was. The one time she met a real fighter she got her ass handed to her — and quickly. Don’t believe the hype. She’s a phony and has zero charisma. She WILL disappoint at Wrestlemania, and before the year is out she will be just another name on the card. Bank on that.”