Former Webcam Model Knocks WWE, Shane Helms Responds

Mia Khalifa, who is a social media personality and former webcam model, talked about Ronda Rousey going to WWE during a YouTube show. If the video doesn’t play, please click here.

“This is where her career will go to die. I have no respect for the WWE. I don’t think it’s a real sport.” She continued, “You go from real fights to wearing a sequin unitard and pretending to fight?”

Former WWE and WCW star Shane “Hurricane” Helms was quick to respond as he wrote the following on Twitter: