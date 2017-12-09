Former Webcam Model Knocks WWE, Shane Helms Responds

Mia Khalifa, who is a social media personality and former webcam model, talked about Ronda Rousey going to WWE during a YouTube show. If the video doesn’t play, please click here.
“This is where her career will go to die. I have no respect for the WWE. I don’t think it’s a real sport.” She continued, “You go from real fights to wearing a sequin unitard and pretending to fight?”
Former WWE and WCW star Shane “Hurricane” Helms was quick to respond as he wrote the following on Twitter:
I’m not gonna get upset that a Porn Star doesn’t respect Pro Wrestling. She’s entitled to her opinion. Our bodies take a pounding. and well … so does hers. 😁👍🏻 https://t.co/HGl4l6ksGG
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 7, 2017