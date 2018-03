Former WWE Women’s Champion Molly Holly will induct Ivory into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018.

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network. Bill Goldberg will headline the class. Here are the names that have been confirmed to be inducted this year:



Bill Goldberg



Ivory



Jeff Jarrett



The Dudley Boyz



Hillbilly Jim



Mark Henry