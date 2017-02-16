Former World Champion Deletes Tweet, Neville’s Theme Song, WWE SmackDown Moments

– We noted earlier how former World Heavyweight Champion Vader (Leon White) tweeted about entering his “last days” and being grateful for the time he had. He wrote, “As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro WrestlerThe Super Heavy Big Man Goat Im Grateful for the Time”

That tweet was made on Valentine’s Day but has since been deleted. Vader announced last November that doctors told him he had around 2 years to live due to congestive heart failure. He later announced that a 4th doctor told him the previous diagnosis may be wrong, and he began working out with Diamond Dallas Page in January.

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “Break Orbit 2017 Remix” theme song for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most chaotic moment on this week’s SmackDown. As of this writing, 54% went with Randy Orton refusing to face off with WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, 22% voted for Luke Harper attacking Wyatt before the Triple Threat main event, 19% voted for Baron Corbin Deep Sixing WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose through electrical equipment and 5% voted for Mickie James feigning a shoulder injury to defeat Becky Lynch.