Former World Champion Possibly Returning To Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has made an offer to former TNA wrestler Nick “Magnus” Aldis to return to the company. While a deal has yet to be completed, talks between both parties are serious, according to F4WOnline.com.

Magnus signed with TNA back in 2008. While in TNA he captured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, along with a number of other tag title reigns.

Back in 2015, he made the following remarks regarding his departure with the company:

“It was my decision. The way my contract was structured, without getting too detailed, they couldn’t release me. There was something in there that prevented that, which was nice. It was due to roll over at the end of June. At the beginning of June I decided to give them notice that they hadn’t contacted me regarding anything. It was structured that if they hadn’t made contact about it a month out, I had the option to end it. There was a brief conversation, it was really friendly. I think they knew how I felt, and I knew they were in a position financially where it was getting difficult for them to honor contracts like mine. Not trying to disclose too much, but I got it on pretty good authority from the office that I was in the upper echelon as pay is concerned. I knew they weren’t in a position to offer the same structure. A year ago I had made peace with the idea of leaving. I always delivered everything they gave me whether I liked it or not. I knew in my gut a year ago I wasn’t going to stay.”