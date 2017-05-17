Former WWE and ECW Star Al Snow Arrested, Al Snow Explains Why He Was Arrested

Former WWE and ECW star Al Snow was arrested on Monday night in Winchester, KY and was charged for “failure to appear.” He was released on $234 bond. He has since issued the following statement on his arrest:

“To clear up my arrest, I had a ticket from 2 years ago,broken light & expired insurance ID card, took care of it but thanks to a typo. There was a bench warrant for me I was completely unaware of, my car was having trouble 3 police approached and asked for ID and I was taken in and paid a 234 dollar fine and was released . A typo resulted in my arrest, and now I’ve spent time in the big house lol Be careful I might just shank you lol.”

To clear up my arrest, I had a ticket from 2 years ago,broken light & expired insurance ID card,took care of it but thanks to a typo — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) May 17, 2017

There was a bench warrant for me I was completely unaware of,my car was having trouble 3 police approached and asked for ID and I was taken — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) May 17, 2017