Former WWE Announcer Signs With UFC
Published On 01/03/2017 | News
Former WWE announcer and ESPN anchor Todd Grisham has signed with UFC.
Grisham will make his UFC debut at the Fight Night event on January 15th, which airs on FS1. Grisham signing with the company comes after long-time announcer Mike Goldberg finished up in December.
Grisham changed his Twitter handle and wrote the following today:
Just changed my twitter handle to @GrishamMMA. 2017 is going to be a great year!
— Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) January 3, 2017