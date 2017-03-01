ufc-logo

Former WWE Announcer Signs With UFC

Published On 01/03/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Former WWE announcer and ESPN anchor Todd Grisham has signed with UFC.

Grisham will make his UFC debut at the Fight Night event on January 15th, which airs on FS1. Grisham signing with the company comes after long-time announcer Mike Goldberg finished up in December.

Grisham changed his Twitter handle and wrote the following today:

