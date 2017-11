In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock said that he’s open to coming back to WWE for a match with Brock Lesnar, The Rock or Kurt Angle. Shamrock also talked about wanting to be World Champion:

“In the WWF, or the WWE as they call it now, the one thing that I was not able to capture was that Heavyweight belt. And I’m telling you, I want a chance to be able to go after that belt.”