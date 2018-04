Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Batista has gone on record by stating that he had been in talks with WWE about being Ronda Rousey’s partner.

WWE’s original hope was to get The Rock to team with the former UFC champion to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34.

With Rock out, Batista would have been a strong backup plan he has a history with Triple H.