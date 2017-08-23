Former WWE Champion Says Roman Reigns Is ‘Light Years’ Ahead Of Kevin Owens

Former WWE World Champion Sid Vicious was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV and gave his thoughts on some of the current stars:

“This is the thing … it reminds me of the time I left, when business was hot. I came back as Sycho Sid, and I was looking at people like Rex King and Steve Doll, and I’m going, ‘Hold on. I know these guys and they’re not money people. What’s going on?’ When I got there, I saw business was that bad. I hate sayin’ it, but I see people like Kevin Owens and this Yakamora guy, and these other people like this. When I see that, I’m going, ‘Business has gotta be bad, or they’re at a point where they don’t care.’ That’s all I know.”

Sid also commented on Roman Reigns:

“I think he’s one of the better talents they’ve got. He looks credible, he looks good, [he’s] a good interview. And if we’re gonna compare him to anybody, let’s just compare him to the last guy you said, the fat guy in the T-shirt, Kevin Owens. There’s no comparison. I think he’s light years ahead of that guy.”