Former WWE Champion Will Miss Raw 25

For those who are wondering if WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley would be appearing on Raw 25, PWinsider.com has been able to confirm that he is not booked and is actually not going to be in NYC this coming week. Thus, unless something changes, he will not appear on the show.

The 25 Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled to take place January 22nd, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center.

Here is the updated list of names: Trish Stratus, Kelly Kelly, Jacqueline Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The New Age Outlaws, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Ted DiBiase, Teddy Long, The Godfather, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, Sgt. Slaughter and John Laurinaitis.